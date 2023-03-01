ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for selling expired goods with fake stamps

March 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Medipally police arrested a gang of three for selling expired food and cosmetic products with a sticker of fake manufacturing date. Goods worth ₹10 lakh were seized from them, along with fake label stickers and stamps.

The three accused, Ambala Jain, 58, his wife Sangeetha Jain, 55, and their associate Kamal Jain, 55, were arrested following a raid in Boduppal. They established a company about six months ago and purchased expired food products from Mumbai, including candies, chocolates, soaps and pickles among other things, at cheaper rates. They would then pack them with fake labels and forged manufacturing dates to sell it for a profit in Hyderabad. Following a tip-off, their store and godown was raided and they were arrested, the police said. 

