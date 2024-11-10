Three held for running brothel

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Hyderabad police, on Saturday, arrested some Bangladesh nationals from Lakdi-ka-pul for allegedly running a brothel.

Following a tip-off, police raided Hotel Akshaya and arrested three persons, including a 27-year-old customer, and rescued victims aged 20, 21 and 22, natives of West Bengal, Assam and Hyderabad, respectively.

Bangladesh nationals Salim Mondal, 36, and his wife Maria Imchen, lived in Tranquil Abode Apartment at Narsingi, and operated the racket in room numbers 104 and 204 of the hotel.

Efforts are underway to trace Suman Kumar Guru alias Ravi Kumar, the kingpin of the network who has been trafficking women from Bangladesh.

Police said that a small quantity of ganja and mobile devices were seized and handed over to Saifabad police, along with the arrested accused.