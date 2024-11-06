Three held for raping 50-year-old woman

Three men, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for raping a 50-year-old woman at their residence in Madhura Nagar.

Police said that the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, 24, Arif, 35, and Chandu, 25, natives of Gorakhpur, were working as construction workers and sharing a flat in Madhura Nagar.

“On the night of November 4, they picked up the woman, also a daily wage labourer, from the Hitex bus stop under the pretext of offering her a job. They then took her to their residence and took turns to sexually assault her,” said the police.

Following a complaint from the woman, the accused were caught from the Biodiversity area of Madhapur while trying to leave the city on Wednesday.