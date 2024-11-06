 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held for raping 50-year-old woman

Published - November 06, 2024 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three men, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for raping a 50-year-old woman at their residence in Madhura Nagar. 

Police said that the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, 24, Arif, 35, and Chandu, 25, natives of Gorakhpur, were working as construction workers and sharing a flat in Madhura Nagar. 

“On the night of November 4, they picked up the woman, also a daily wage labourer, from the Hitex bus stop under the pretext of offering her a job. They then took her to their residence and took turns to sexually assault her,” said the police.

Following a complaint from the woman, the accused were caught from the Biodiversity area of Madhapur while trying to leave the city on Wednesday. 

Published - November 06, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.