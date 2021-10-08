Three held for online gambling

Hyderabad

08 October 2021 20:00 IST

Two persons were arrested by the Special Operations Team of Malkajgiri zone for allegedly organising online gambling.

The police seized ₹53 lakh in cash and froze ₹21.82 lakh in the bank account. The accused, Chunnam Kiran, 40, main bookie-cum-agent, Syed Aqueel Ahmed, 38, a sub-bookie, are residents of Tirumalgherry, Secunderabad. They also booked and arrested a punter Anegu Surender Reddy, 32, a business from Kushaiguda, who lost around ₹15 lakh in betting.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh B. Bhagwat said the accused were indulging in online betting through Bet365, Betfair, 1Xbet, World777 and other websites after getting agent code through their source in the United Kingdom.

"The websites provide a username and password to punters to participate in betting after receiving money through net banking," he said. The arrested persons were booked under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Gaming Act.