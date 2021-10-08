Telangana

Three held for online gambling

Two persons were arrested by the Special Operations Team of Malkajgiri zone for allegedly organising online gambling.

The police seized ₹53 lakh in cash and froze ₹21.82 lakh in the bank account. The accused, Chunnam Kiran, 40, main bookie-cum-agent, Syed Aqueel Ahmed, 38, a sub-bookie, are residents of Tirumalgherry, Secunderabad. They also booked and arrested a punter Anegu Surender Reddy, 32, a business from Kushaiguda, who lost around ₹15 lakh in betting.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh B. Bhagwat said the accused were indulging in online betting through Bet365, Betfair, 1Xbet, World777 and other websites after getting agent code through their source in the United Kingdom.

"The websites provide a username and password to punters to participate in betting after receiving money through net banking," he said. The arrested persons were booked under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Gaming Act.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 8:03:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/three-held-for-online-gambling/article36901021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY