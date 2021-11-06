Telangana

Three held for online fraud

The cyber crime police of Rachakonda commissionerate arrested three members of a gang from Siliguri in West Bengal for duping several people to the tune of ₹36 lakh on the pretext of online crypto trading.

The accused are Nur Alam Haque (23), a bank employee from Cooch Behar, Ekram Hussain (23) from Khoka Basti and Mohammed Ijarul (24) from Khoka Basti.

Police seized five mobile phones, six SIM cards, three cheque books, six debit cards of different banks and froze ₹50 lakh from the bank accounts of the accused.


