Three held for murder of lorry driver

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 19:30 IST

Wife of the victim decided to eliminate him as he suspected her fidelity and ill-treated her

Three people allegedly involved in the murder of a 46-year-old man Mohammed Musthaq Patel, a lorry driver, on September 22 were caught by Hayathnagar police on Monday. The accused include the deceased man’s wife, a distant relative, and an assistant of the wife.

The accused are Firzdous Begum (35), Mohammed Hameed Patel (37), and Syed Nayab (23). The victim Musthaq got married to Firzdous Begum 17 years ago. The couple have five children. While he drives a lorry, Firzdous is a vegetable vendor. Nayab assists her in the business. Musthaq and Hameed are distant relatives.

Rachakonda police said that Firzdous and Hameed were classmates up to seventh class at their native village in Gulbarga, Karnataka, and again established contact. Musthaq suspected that his wife had illicit relationship with Hameed and used to beat and ill-treat her. Therefore, she and Hameed decided to eliminate him.

Advertising

Advertising

On October 22, Hameed and Musthaq consumed alcohol at Firzdous’s shop at Akbarbagh. Hameed made Musthaq to consume alcohol till the latter became unconscious. They travelled between places in the lorry driver’s car.

“Meanwhile, Hameed and Firzdous sent Nayab to Madannapet market to purchase chilli powder and knife for committing the offence,” said the press note.

They took him to an isolated place in the car to Batasingaram road. Firzdous caught hold of Musthaq’s legs. While Nayab hit on Musthaq’s head with a rod, Hameed slit the lorry driver’s throat with the knife and killed him in the car. Later, they brought the dead body along with the car and left the vehicle on the road. The three accused were caught based on technical and human intelligence, including CCTV footage.