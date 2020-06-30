Telangana

Three held for hanging monkey to death

The incident happened on June 26 in Vemsoor village and the video of the monkey being hanged using a rope went viral, prompting the officials to investigate

A monkey was hanged to death from a tree by three people in a bid to scare other simians in Khammam district of Telangana, forest officials said on Monday.

“The perpetrators, who admitted their guilt, are being booked under the Wildlife Protection Act,” Sathupalli Forest Range Officer A. Venkateswarlu said.

The incident happened on June 26 in Vemsoor village and the video of the monkey being hanged using a rope went viral, prompting the officials to investigate.

“The accused wanted to scare other monkeys by hanging the one that was caught. We found the carcass in a decomposed state,” the official said.

