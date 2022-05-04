Three held for cricket betting

Three persons, including a bookie, were arrested by the Hyderabad city police for allegedly conducting and participating in cricket betting in ongoing IPL matches.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) team along with Chatrinaka Police conducted a raid and busted the gang. They seized ₹2.10 lakh in cash, three mobile phones from the possession of the accused - Jayesh Rawat, 29, the main bookie from Boggulakunta and native of Rajasthan, J. Rahul, 30, a sub-bookie from Uppuguda, and T. Nikil, 31, a punter from Uppuguda.