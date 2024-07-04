ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for cheating in the name of Bakrid qurbanis

Published - July 04, 2024 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Goats being sold at a livestock market in Tolichowki for Bakrid celebrations. | Photo Credit: Representational purpose

A gang of three were arrested by the Habeeb Nagar police for cheating people under the guise of delivering qurbani on Bakrid. Out of 2,179 orders of qurbanis, they delivered just 500 shares, said the police, who seized ₹23 lakh from them. 

The accused were identified as Mohd Naseer, 30, Mohd Zafar Ahmed, 29, and Mohd Ashfaq, 27. 

Explaining the scam, police said that on June 17, a complaint was received from one Abdul Bari Rehan who stated that he paid ₹28,000 for the delivery of qurbani on Bakrid festival after consulting Khidmath Foundation in New Mallepally.

The foundation is run by one Nisar Ahmed, who is the founder, and had set up counters at different locations in twin cities to collect money for deliveries. On the day of the festival, the foundation failed to do the deliveries and stopped responding to his calls, said the police. 

Rehan went to the office and realised that there were several others who were cheated.

The foundation, of five years, gained faith among local people and collected bulk amount from more than 100 members and failed to deliver qurbani shares. It was revealed that the gang members created an application on the name of the foundation and collected huge amounts from the local residents through UPI. They engaged their agents to cheat people - and of the total payments from 1,049 customers for 2,179 shares of qurbani - only 500 deliveries were made, added the officials.  

