Three ganja peddlers booked under PD Act
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Monday invoked Preventive Detention Act against three ganja peddlers hailing from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, for a case in Malkajgiri police limits.
According to the police, B. Simhachalam and A. Jagadish purchased about 11.5 kg ganja from Andhra-Odisha Border and transported it to the city. On January 2, they reached Hyderabad by train and met their friend A. Shivaji at ZTC Moula Ali, with a plan to sell it off.
Malkajgiri police nabbed the trio red-handed. Police said invoking PD Act was to check ‘ganja menace’ in the commissionerate limits. The three friends were remanded to judicial custody at Cherlapally prison.
