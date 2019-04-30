Three from Telangana among top 10 JEE rank holders

Three students from Telangana are among top ten rank holders in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main examinations for admission to National Institutes of Technology and qualify for advanced exam to get into Indian Institutes of Technology.

According to the list released by National Testing Agency (NTA), the top rank holders from Telangana are Battepati Karthikeya (third), Adelly Sai Kiran (seventh) and K. Vishwanath (eighth). Konda Renu from Andhra Pradesh secured ninth rank while another student from Telangana Yindukuri Jayanth Phani Sai stood 19th.

The JEE (Mains) was conducted twice, on online mode, for the first time this year.

The first examination was conducted from January 8 to 12 and the second from April 7 to 12.

A total of 8.74 lakh students appeared in the first exam and 8.81 lakh in the second. The number of common candidates in both exams were 6.08 lakh.

For those candidates who appeared in both exams, the better of the two scores was accounted for.

Out of 6.08 lakh candidates appearing in both exams, as many as 2.97 lakh candidates improved their performance, an NTA release said.

Shubhan Srivastava from Delhi bagged the first rank, Kevin Martin from Karnataka second and Dhruv Arora from Madhya Pradesh followed by Battepati Karthikeya from Telangana in the fourth place.