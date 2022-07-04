Three from Maharashtra killed in ORR accident

Three persons hailing from Aurangabad district in Maharashtra were killed on the spot when their car lost control and rammed a truck on the Outer Ring Road in Shamshabad police limits on Monday.

The victims were identified as Anand Namdev, Ranganath Dada Rao and Sampat Kashinath, all aged between 20 and 30.

Police said the accident took place around 5.50 p.m. near Pedda Golconda area when they were in the return journey, reportedly after completing their trip to an amusement park.

According to information gathered by police, the car was in high speed. And when it lost control, reportedly due to tyre burst, it moved from lane one to the extreme left to the sixth lane, rammed a truck before getting stuck in the ORRs side railing.

The bodies stuck in the crash debris were later recovered and based on Aadhaar cards their identity was established.

Shamshabad police have registered the crime and invoked S. 304 A (Causing death by negligence) under the IPC for further probe.