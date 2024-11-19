Three former watchmen held on burglary charge

The Jubilee Hills Police have apprehended three former watchmen for stealing gold, silver, and diamond ornaments worth ₹10 lakh from their workplace.

The accused, identified as Revu Suresh, 30, Aviti Palla Rao, 52, and Touti Subba Rao, 38, committed the theft on July 18 from a residence located in Jubilee Hills. The motive, according to police, was that the accused wanted to carry out home renovations in their native villages in East Godavari district.

Police recovered a portion of the stolen items, including a gold chain, a platinum diamond ring, three gold lockets, another gold chain weighing around two grams, a gold ring weighing around 12 grams, a silver plate, a silver bowl, a silver spoon, and ₹5.97 lakh in cash.

“A fourth accused, Yogesh Shanthilal Jain, 37, owner of Shanti Nath Jewellery, has been arrested for allegedly receiving the stolen goods,” said the police.

