 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three former watchmen held on burglary charge

Published - November 19, 2024 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills Police have apprehended three former watchmen for stealing gold, silver, and diamond ornaments worth ₹10 lakh from their workplace.

The accused, identified as Revu Suresh, 30, Aviti Palla Rao, 52, and Touti Subba Rao, 38, committed the theft on July 18 from a residence located in Jubilee Hills. The motive, according to police, was that the accused wanted to carry out home renovations in their native villages in East Godavari district.

Police recovered a portion of the stolen items, including a gold chain, a platinum diamond ring, three gold lockets, another gold chain weighing around two grams, a gold ring weighing around 12 grams, a silver plate, a silver bowl, a silver spoon, and ₹5.97 lakh in cash.

“A fourth accused, Yogesh Shanthilal Jain, 37, owner of Shanti Nath Jewellery, has been arrested for allegedly receiving the stolen goods,” said the police.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.