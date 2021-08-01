Three feared drowned in Sriramsagar backwaters

HYDERABAD

A weekend trip to Sriramsagar project near Balkonda of Nizamabad district turned tragic for a group of youngsters. Three youths, who were part of a six-member group from Arsapally in the district, are feared to have drowned on Sunday evening. Nandipet Sub-Inspector Shoban Babu said the police employed local swimmers to search for the missing youths, but it was given up after darkness set in. The search will resume on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. at Jiji Nadkuda village, where the youngsters went to enjoy the pleasant monsoon evening in the backwaters of SRSP, and slipped into the waters while taking selfies.

Mr. Shoban said that there is a deep well in the waters, and while taking selfies one of the youngsters slipped and fell. To rescue him the other four jumped in and drowned. One of the six who was on the bank raised an alarm and called a passer-by, who with the help of a pipe rescued two persons.

Those who are feared to have drowned are Uday (19), Shiva (19) and Rahul (20). Others are Sai Krishna, Rohit and Rajender.