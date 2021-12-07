Telangana

Three feared drowned in NSP irrigation canal, near Khammam

Three workers from Punjab were feared drowned in the NSP irrigation canal at Kattakuru village in Mudigonda mandal about 19km from Khammam early this morning.

The trio, paddy harvester operators, had entered into the canal to take bath when they were swept away, sources said.

The local farmers informed the police about the incident this morning, following which the police launched a search operation in the canal by deploying swimmers to trace the trio.

Sources said the trio had come to the village recently to work in local paddy fields as operators of paddy harvesters in the predominantly rice growing region under the NSP ayacut.

We have requested the NSP left canal officials to reduce the water flow into the canal to facilitate the search operation, said a police official.

The exact time of the incident and the identity of the trio are yet to be ascertained, he told The Hindu.


