Three farm labourers killed, 10 injured in Suryapet road accident

February 28, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Three female farm labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident involving an auto and an RTC bus in Mothe Mandal Centre in Suryapet, Telangana on Wednesday. Besides, 10 others including the autorickshaw driver sustained injuries following the collision.

The deceased were Kandula Nadana, Chevula Narayanamma, and Pokala Anasurya from Munagala mandal. Two other women were reported to be in critical condition. The victims were on their way to Burkacharla village for chili-picking in the fields when the accident occurred. All injured individuals had been rushed to Suryapet Government Area Hospital for treatment. Local police authorities initiated an investigation into the incident.

