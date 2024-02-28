ADVERTISEMENT

Three farm labourers killed, 10 injured in Suryapet road accident

February 28, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Three farm labourers lost their lives in auto-bus collision in Mothe Mandal Centre, Suryapet, Telangana on February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Three female farm labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident involving an auto and an RTC bus in Mothe Mandal Centre in Suryapet, Telangana on Wednesday. Besides, 10 others including the autorickshaw driver sustained injuries following the collision.

The deceased were Kandula Nadana, Chevula Narayanamma, and Pokala Anasurya from Munagala mandal. Two other women were reported to be in critical condition. The victims were on their way to Burkacharla village for chili-picking in the fields when the accident occurred. All injured individuals had been rushed to Suryapet Government Area Hospital for treatment. Local police authorities initiated an investigation into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US