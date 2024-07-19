Three engineering students dead, two injured in car-lorry collision near Hyderabad

Three engineering students died and two others sustained grave injuries in a car-lorry crash on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Friday evening. The deceased have been identified as Akshay, Hari and Asmith.

The trio, along with Navneet and Jaswant, were enroute to Bowrampet. “They were at exit five of the service road of ORR when they collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite side around 6 p.m.,” said Dundigal inspector Ch. Shankaraiah.

Mr. Akshay was driving the car. Three of them, including Akshay, died on the spot. The two others were rushed to a private hospital nearby and are undergoing treatment, the official added.

Initial investigation showed that the lorry was coming on the left lane. A case has been registered under Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Dundigal police is investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

