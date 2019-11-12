Three engg. students killed in accident

Three students, studying in Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT), Ibrahimpatnam, were killed after their SUV lost control hitting the median on the NH-65 (Vijayawada-Hyderabad), near Munagala here on Monday.

Four other occupants who sustained injuries were shifted for emergency care to Suryapet and Hyderabad. They were all identified as third year students of GNIT, and were returning to Hyderabad from a weekend stay in Guntur.

Munagala police said the incident occurred at around 8.15 p.m. near Indira Nagar, where the SUV touched the median, instantly lost control and flipped several times before crashing on the highway side. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by one of the students.

According to preliminary information The victims have been identified as Harsha and Revanth, who died on the spot, and another Shashank who breathed his last while being taken to the hospital. The victims were reported to be residents of Balapur, Ibrahimpatnam and Kothapet in Hyderabad.

Other passengers Praneeth, Ajay, Nikhil and Asif who suffered severe bleeding injuries, were shifted to emergency care.

Police said around 15 students, in two SUVs, were on a weekend excursion to Bapatla in Guntur, they were in Vijayawada till Monday evening and then started the return journey to Hyderabad.