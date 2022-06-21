The victims were identified as Subba Rao, 57, Mastan Rao, 56 and Venkaiah, 54, all residents of Andanalapadu

Three persons were electrocuted while installing a loud speaker at a temple in Andanalapadu village in Dornakal mandal on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Subba Rao, 57, Mastan Rao, 56 and Venkaiah, 54, all residents of Andanalapadu.

Subba Rao suffered electric shock after coming in contact with an overhead electric wire while fixing a loud speaker on a tree abutting the Ramalayam in the village around noon on Tuesday.

Mastan Rao and Venkaiah rushed to his rescue and both got electrocuted. The trio died on the spot, sources said.

The tragic death of the trio, sole breadwinners of their families, left their families heartbroken.

Grieving relatives of the deceased sought financial aid from the government to the bereaved families of the deceased.

A case was registered at Dornakal police station and further investigation was under way.