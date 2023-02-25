Three drug peddlers held, 200 kg marijuana seized

February 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operation Teams (SOT) of Bhongir nabbed three inter-State drug peddlers and seized 200 kg of marijuana worth ₹ 60 lakh from their possession. Meanwhile, the SOT Malkajgiri, along with the Keesara police, also seized 10 kg from a 26-year-old man.

The accused were identified as Shaik Mohammad Ibnaan, 26, Rukmuddin Abdul Razak Shaikh, 35, and Ahmad Mohammad Ishaq Merchant, 30, said the police, adding that their supplier, Jalla Adithya, and receiver in Mumbai, Nusro, are absconding.

Police said that they intercepted an auto trolley, bearing the number MH 03 DV 0569, at Reddybavi Choutuppal town and nabbed the three men. “The gang members reside in Navi Mumbai and were caught transporting the contraband, 200 kg of ganja and five balls of charas, from Samalpur district of Odisha on Friday evening. They confessed during a preliminary enquiry that they purchased the drugs from Adithya and were heading back to Mumbai to hand them over to Nusro. Efforts are on to trace and nab them.

Meanwhile, the SOT Malkajgiri team and Keesara police nabbed Barik Jagannath, a mason by profession, who was illegally transporting ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad. “We seized 10 kg of marijuana from his possession and it was revealed that he had planned to sell the same in the city for a profit,” said the police.

