ADVERTISEMENT

Three drug peddlers, 2 consumers taken into custody

March 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The LB Nagar SOT team, along with Kushaiguda police, nabbed two inter-State drug peddlers and two consumers by seizing 50 grams of MDMA and 10 ecstasy pills.

The drug peddlers from Mumbai, Manu Prashanth Ponugupanti, 25, and Varikuppala Rithvik Raj, 22, were caught while trying to deliver the contraband to Shaik Umar Farooq, 27, and Anand Mathe, 22, said the police. 

“The peddlers landed in Hyderabad on Sunday evening with drugs concealed in sweet boxes and were contacted by Farooq and Anand. On credible information, the police nabbed the four from Netaji Nagar crossroads in Kushaiguda,” said the police. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Madhapur SOT officials nabbed a man on the ORR service road in Himayatsagar and seized 3.67 grams of MDMA from his possession.

The accused, identified as Mohd Hamed Ali alias Musaib, who is both a consumer and a peddler, was caught trying to sell MDMA. He was handed over to Rajendra Nagar police for taking necessary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US