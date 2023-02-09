Three drown in Nagarjuna Sagar

February 09, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three persons drowned in Nagarjuna Sagar on Thursday when they went in to take a bath following an Upanayana ceremony. The Miryalaguda police, after a four-hour search, traced the bodies late on Thursday night.

Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of Miryalaguda P. Venkatagiri said that the victims were identified as Vachaspathi, 25, a student from Hyderabad, Uppala Chandrakanth, 26, an employee of NATCO pharmaceuticals and a resident of Pylon colony, and Harikrishna Raju, 39, a resident of Nalgonda.

They were invited for the Upanayana ceremony of their relative at Hill Colony, located by Nagarjuna Sagar. Following the ceremony, the trio decided to take a bath in the Shivalaya Ghat around 6.30 p.m. As the water flow was high due to the power project, they were pushed ahead of the barrage which has a lot of depth. According to eyewitnesses, they were seen holding on to each other and were reportedly feared drowned. “We engaged search parties and fishermen to trace them and after hours of effort, the bodies were traced. The relatives said that none of them knew how to swim,” said the DySP.