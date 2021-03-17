Three districts log higher caseload than GHMC region

HYDERABAD

17 March 2021 23:14 IST

After almost 11 months, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region were lower than those in other rural districts. Barring a few days in the past, the major chunk of daily positive cases were being recorded in Greater Hyderabad limits, but Tuesday was an exception.

Among the 247 cases recorded on March 16, the highest of 45 were from Mancherial, 41 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 35 from Kamareddy. GHMC’s share was 29 cases.

In Mancherial, 44 students and teachers from Zilla Parishad High School and six parents of the students were found to have the virus. In Kamareddy, 32 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Tekrial, were detected with COVID-19.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri, 34 students from Telangana Minority Residential School, Nagole, tested positive for the virus. These cluster of cases led to high number of cases from the districts. Health officials in GHMC limits conducted tests at a hostel in SR Nagar, but only two cases were found there.

An exception when the cases in districts were higher than GHMC’s was on April 21 last year. Of the total 56 cases recorded that day, 26 were from Suryapet, and 19 from Greater Hyderabad.

District Medical and Health Officials have been directed to increase testing. Testing camps are currently being conducted in villages. With increase in tests, case detection, too, could rise.