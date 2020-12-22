Three die of food poisoning in Sangareddy

Three persons died and two others fell ill after consuming roti prepared at home. The condition of the two who fell ill is serious. The incident took place at Palvatla village in Vatpally mandal of Sangareddy district late on Monday night.
According to the police, one Shankaramma of the village died on December 13. It was suspected that she got some jowar flour from someone in the village, prepared roti, consumed it and died. Some of the family members ate roti prepared from the remaining jowar on Monday. After that three of the family members, two admitted at Sangareddy government hospital and one at Gandhi Hospital died while two others were admitted to a private hospital at Hyderabad and their condition is stated to be critical.
Those who died were identified as Sushila (60) Chandramouli (55) and Srisailam (45). Two others, Anasuya (50) and Saritha (45) are undergoing treatment at the Hyderabad hospital.
All the family members staying outside the village came to attend the last rituals of Shankarmma and got food poisoning after consuming jowar roti. Those who ate rice were saved from the poisoning.
It was alleged that the staff at the government hospital demanded bribe and collected a portion of the amount for conducting the post-mortem of Sushila and Chandramouli. However, with the intervention of higher officials, the amount was returned to the family of victims.
