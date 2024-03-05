Three die of electrocution in Warangal district

March 05, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - WARANGAL

Three persons reportedly died of electrocution at Mothe Thanda in Parvatgiri mandal in the district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Kothapall Devender (32) of Gattikallu village of Raiparthy Mandal, Ravi (30) from Jagannathapuram of the same Mandal, and Anil (20) from Jamastanpuram thanada of Thorrur Mandal of Mahabubabad district. A four-year-old boy, who is said to have suffered 70 per cent burns in the incident, has been shifted to MGM hospital for treatment.

The Mothe Thanda residents were gearing up for celebration of the Goddess Durgamma festival, slated for Tuesday. The families invited their relatives and other family members residing in the various areas of the district to celebrate the event. A live electric wire reportedly snapped from the pole, and fell on four persons.

The bodies were shifted to the Wardhannapet community health centre for post-mortem. The Parvathagiri police rushed to the spot and alerted the NPDCL authorities to avert such incidents.

