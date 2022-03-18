Three die in freak accident

March 18, 2022 21:38 IST

Three persons, including a couple, died in a freak accident as a tractor overturned after the driver suffered cardiac arrest and succumbed near Sarvail village of Sansthan Narayanapur mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday afternoon.

The victims are tractor driver N Yellaiah (50), and labourers K Sitaram (35) and his wife B Gowri (25). The couple had migrated from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh and were working in a brick kiln in the mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

According to ACP (Choutuppal) N Uday Kumar Reddy, Yellaiah suffered cardiac arrest while they were returning to the kiln after unloading bricks at a nearby village around 12.30 p.m.

Sitaram and Gowri, along with their three-year-old child, and another couple were sitting beside the driver and came under the tractor after it overturned. A case was registered and the injured were shifted to Government Hospital, Choutuppal, for immediate medical assistance.