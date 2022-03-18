Telangana

Three die in freak accident

Three persons, including a couple, died in a freak accident as a tractor overturned after the driver suffered cardiac arrest and succumbed near Sarvail village of Sansthan Narayanapur mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday afternoon.

The victims are tractor driver N Yellaiah (50), and labourers K Sitaram (35) and his wife B Gowri(25). The couple emigrated from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh and were working in a brick kiln in the mandal.

According to ACP (Choutuppal) N Uday Kumar Reddy, Yellaiah suffered cardiac arrest while they were returning to the kiln after unloading bricks at a nearby village around 12.30 p.m. 

Sitaram and Gowri along with their three-year-old child and another couple were sitting beside the driver and came under the tractor after it overturned. A case was registered and the injured were shifted to Government Hospital, Choutuppal, for immediate medical assistance.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2022 9:41:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/three-die-in-freak-accident/article65238537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY