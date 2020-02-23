Three die and five injured in mishap in Sirpur Paper Mills in Kagaznagar in Telangana

ADILABAD: A mishap at the construction site in Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) in Kagaznagar town of Kumram Bheem (KB) Asifabad district around midnight on Saturday led to the death of three construction labourers as loose soil piled upon them, and five others receiving injuries of different severity. The loose soil which was dug out from a pit and piled up on the edge of it fell on the labourers who were working below.

KB Asifabad in charge Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishu S. Warrier, who visited the accident spot on Sunday told reporters that 24 labourers were involved in rod binding works for the pillar of a new boiler plant inside the pit. The loose soil that was piled up on the top edge of the pit fell on those working below burying three of them fully and injuring five others.

All migrant workers

The deceased were identified as Raghunath Ram (38), Chotu Bhaiyya (25), both from Jharkhand, and Ranjit (25), from Uttar Pradesh. Post mortem of their bodies was done at the Sirpur (T) Hospital and later handed over to respective families. The injured - two of them seriously - were admitted to Mancherial Hospital and were identified as Mallu Ramdas, Santosh Ram, Parikay Ram, Rampreet Ram and Sanjay Ram, all from Jharkhand.

Mr. Warrier said a case has been booked against Senior Engineer Ganeshan, Supervisor Gopinath, and others under sections 304 (A) and 337 IPC for causing death by negligence. An investigation has begun into the mishap, he added.

It may be recalled that the Nizam-era SPM was shut down in September 2014 with the then management citing losses, affecting the lives of over 1,000 employees. In 2018, it was handed over to the JK Paper Limited and production started last February.