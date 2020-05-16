Three dead, two injured in road accident in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD

16 May 2020 13:17 IST

The deceased belonged to Kozhikode in Kerala

Three persons died at Government General Hospital here after the SUV in which they were travelling from Bihar hit a stationary tipper from behind on NH-44 at Naka Tanda of Mentrajpally village under Dichpally police station limits in the small hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Anis Thomas (32) and his sons Analia (18 months) and Stalin (21). The condition of two others who sustained injuries is stated to be out of danger. They all belonged to Kozikode in Kerala.

Anis Thomas and his family members were running St. Theresa English Medium School in Newada in Bihar and were going home in the vehicle after the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown guidelines. The Dichpally police registered a case and launched investigation.

