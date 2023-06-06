HamberMenu
Three-day workshop at GITAM from June 19

June 06, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Mathematics, GITAM (deemed to be university), Hyderabad, is organising a three-day workshop on ‘Physics of fluids: methods and applications’ from June 19-21. The main objective of the workshop is to introduce the participants to the basic modelling aspects of fluid dynamics, analytical and numerical works like perturbation methods, differential transformation method, besides other aspects. Hands-on tutorials on numerical techniques with mathematica and/or Matlab are included in the workshop. Those interested can contact J. Vijayasekhar on 9700 6688 75, informed a release here on Monday.

