August 14, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad campus, is organising ‘Untamed’, an exclusive exhibition featuring a curated collection of paintings by freshmen design students. The exhibition will be inaugurated on August 15 at 11 a.m., and it will be open till August 17 on the institute campus in Madhapur, according to a press release by department of fashion communication associate professor M.C. Mohan on Sunday.