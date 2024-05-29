GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day meet towards improving tsunami warning systems begins

Published - May 29, 2024 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Improving the Tsunami early warning system for Indian coastlines, evacuation strategies, identifying vulnerable groups and integrating the warning systems to strengthen coastal resilience were discussed on the first day of the three-day meeting of the United Kingdom Research & Innovation (UKRI) and Ministry of Earth Sciences project — People-centred Tsunami Early Warning for the Indian coastlines” at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The project is a joint initiative between the University College, London and INCOIS dedicated to advancing tsunami warning systems by bringing together stakeholders on the scope, timeline, roles and responsibilities. Around 40 delegates from within the country and abroad are participating in the meeting, said a press release.

