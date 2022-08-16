Three-day Janmashtami fete at Hare Krishna Golden Temple from Aug. 18

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 16, 2022 19:09 IST

Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad would celebrate ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’ festival at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, from August 18 to 20. Grand arrangements for the three-day festivities are currently under way.

This Janmashtami, devotees can have Lord Sri Krishna’s darshan in three different forms as Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Godha Krishna and Sri Laddu Gopal/Makhan Krishna and have the unique opportunity of doing ‘Jhulan/Unjala Seva’ to Makhan Krishna from 8 a.m. onwards. All the above programmes are planned with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, said a press release.

