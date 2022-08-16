Three-day Janmashtami fete at Hare Krishna Golden Temple from Aug. 18

Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad would celebrate ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’ festival at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, from August 18 to 20. Grand arrangements for the three-day festivities are currently under way.

This Janmashtami, devotees can have Lord Sri Krishna’s darshan in three different forms as Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Godha Krishna and Sri Laddu Gopal/Makhan Krishna and have the unique opportunity of doing ‘Jhulan/Unjala Seva’ to Makhan Krishna from 8 a.m. onwards. All the above programmes are planned with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, said a press release.