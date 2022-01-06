Three-day CPI(M) meeting from Friday

HYDERABAD

06 January 2022 01:25 IST

The Central Committee meeting of the CPI(M) would be held from January 7 to 9 at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baglingampally. As many as 96 members from across the nation would participate in the three-day deliberations.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat, S. Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, B.V. Raghavulu, Subhashini Ali and others would participate in the meeting. The meeting would also discuss about the draft political resolution that would be submitted at the all India meeting of the party that would be held at Kerala in April. International and national issues, implementation of liberalisation policies, elections for five States, and farmers fight on various issues, will be discussed at the meeting.

