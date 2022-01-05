Three-day coordination meeting of RSS-inspired organisations starts

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 19:36 IST

Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations, inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), working in different areas of social life met at Rashtriya Vidya Kendra (RVK) in Annojiguda near Ghatkesar on Wednesday.

It was a comprehensive meeting held once a year and was being held in Hyderabad after 15 years. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosbale along with members were present.

Over 216 office-bearers from 36 organisations are taking part in the three-day meeting. “This was not a decision making meeting, only a meeting for sharing information. This year, there would be a discussion on Indian education, including Vidya Bharati, ABVP, and Bharatiya Sikshan mandal. Seva Bharati initiatives during COVID and to improve health and eradicate malnutrition among children would be shared,” said Sunil Ambekar of the RSS.

Advertising

Advertising

He stated that in a couple of years, the Sangh would be completing 100 years and discussions would be held on initiatives on environment, family awareness and social harmony. Mr. Ambekar said that the programmes they have organised on 75 years of Independence and special drives would also be discussed.