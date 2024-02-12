ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day CII agri-tech expo to begin in Hyderabad on February 16

February 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Telangana) will be organising the Agri Tech South 2024 Exhibition and Agri Vision Conference at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University in Hyderabad during February 16-18.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the event, with Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms and Textiles T. Nageswara Rao being the guest of honour.

A host of companies, industry leaders, experts and senior officials will participate in the the event, focussed on promoting agriculture, food processing and allied sectors in the southern region of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 exhibitors will be participating in the three-day exhibition, which would be held on 5,000-odd square metre, whereas the two-day conference is expected to receive over 1,000 delegates and feature 16 technical sessions and at least 65 speakers, CII said in a release on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US