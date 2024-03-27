ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day BMS national executive meeting from March 29

March 27, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) national executive meeting is to be held from March 29 to 31 at Rashtriya Vidya Kendra, Annojiguda in Ghatkesar where 150 representatives from 44 organisations working with both organised and unorganised labour are expected to attend, said general secretary H. Ravindran on Tuesday.

At a press conference, he claimed that the BMS works without affiliation to any political party and pointed out that it had been advocating the need for implementing the Minimum Wages Act from the district level to the Prime Minister’s Office. The organisation had highlighted the need for job security, minimum wages and safety for the workers in the private sector when it got an opportunity to participate in the G20 summit. It had also held a protest demonstration outside the Parliament seeking revival of the old pension scheme for the public sector workers and against privatisation of the public sector enterprises.

BMS Telangana president K. Srinivas said the organisation has been demanding that the State government provide EPF pension of 5,000 for the workers in the unorganised sector and establish a welfare board for them.

