Three COVID-related deaths reported from Sangareddy

Person who came for testing at the district HQs hospital died in the queue

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take its toll in Sangareddy, with three more deaths being reported on Tuesday, one of them while he was standing in the queue.

According to sources, a person who came for testing at the district headquarters hospital died while standing in the queue. It is not clear whether the deceased had already tested positive.

In another case, the body of an unidentified person wrapped in cloth was sent out from the hospital in the afternoon.

The third was the death of a 45-year-old woman from Marx Nagar in the town, who developed COVID symptoms and tested positive. She was admitted to a private hospital initially, but as her condition worsened and she needed oxygen support, doctors suggested to get her admitted to a hospital where it is available.

However, by the time her relatives could get her admitted to the government hospital, she breathed her last. “She might have been saved had she got admission in the government hospital,” said a family member on condition of anonymity.

No mention in bulletin

As usual, these were not reflected in the bulletin released by the officials.

In a related development, TRS leaders — Cane Development Corporation former chairman Vijayender Reddy, ATMA chairman Srinivas Reddy, party town secretary Nagaraju, Srikanth Goud and others — met Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah and urged him to take steps for better treatment to COVID patients at the district hospital and start using ventilators kept unused for long.

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Hanumantha Rao announced establishment of a control room at the Collectorate that will function round the clock to monitor treatment of COVID patients.

Anyone who needs any help can contact 08455-272233, according to the press release here on Tuesday.