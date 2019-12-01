Three corporate offices in city to install free condom dispensers

To prevent the spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) and other diseases, free condom dispensers would be placed at three corporate offices in Hyderabad as part of a joint initiative of the Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) and AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)-India.

At a programme organised here on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Sunday, the condom dispensers were handed over to the companies, who had shown interest in installing the machines. The dispensers will be placed in men’s and women’s washrooms, lounge and cafeteria of the companies. Each will have 120 condoms packed in red.

The ‘Free Love Condom Kiosk’ was launched on a pilot project basis by AHF in software tech parks and call centres in Delhi and Gurugram where hundreds of youngsters work. Besides them, the call centres employ scores of blue collar workers, including drivers and house keeping staff.

Maximum uptake

Programme director of AHF-India, V. Sam Prasad said the maximum and quick uptake of the condoms for men were from the women’s washrooms. Of the 70-plus free condom dispensers, 30 were placed in female washrooms in companies in Delhi and Gurugram.

“At a monthly CSR initiative review meeting, women employees, including blue collar workers, said that their partners were not keen on buying or using condoms and that they took the condoms from the dispenser to prevent unwanted pregnany and possible transmission of STIs from their partners. They said the initiative empowered them to take charge of a difficult part of their personal lives in a non-stigmatic environment,” he said.

TSACS additional project director (in-charge) Anna Prasana Kumari said they will reach out to more companies to install the dispensers for their employees. Besides, the officials said they would also install the machines in washrooms, bus stands and on university campuses. “We also plan to organise awareness sessions on prevention of HIV/AIDS,” she said.

Companies interested in installing free condom dispensers can contact AHF on toll free 1800-102-8102 or e-mail at freecondomstoreahf @gmail.com.