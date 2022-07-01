Three convicted of cheating, get 3 years’ jail 

The XV Additional Metropolitan Magistrate at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday convicted three persons of cheating and criminal breach of trust in a 2009 case involving sale of misappropriated property in Adibatla police limits.

B. Raghu Veera Reddy, P. Shivaji and Kalpana Pal were sentenced to undergo three years’ imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹20,000 each.

According to Adibatla police, one septuagenarian, K. Venkata Ramana of Nadergul was approached by Ms. Pal expressing interest in selling two properties which were under her general power of attorney. The two others, showing photocopies of the said properties, had assured the aggrieved that it was free from adverse encumbrances.

Sale deeds were also executed at the Rangareddy district registrar’s office. However, later a public sector bank wrote on its walls that the property was under equitable mortgage. The aggrieved person was later promised original documents by the fraudsters and was also issued a cheque for the pending loan amount; however, it was dishonoured for want of funds.