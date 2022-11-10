Three children reported missing in Shamshabad 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 10, 2022 21:56 IST

Three children aged under 10 were reported missing from their house in Shamshabad police limits here on Thursday.

According to the complaint by Budigajangala Anjamma, a resident of Ootpally village in Shamshabad mandal, she and her husband left for daily work at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday leaving their 9-year-old daughter Varalakshmi behind. At around 6 p.m., when they returned, Varalakshmi could not be found at the house or in the village.

Local enquiries revealed that two other children next door — Mahalakshmi, 10, and her seven-year-old brother Monesh — also went missing.

According to the parents, Varalakshmi was seen in the morning, was in a red dress and white leggings. Both, Mahalakshmi and Monesh, can speak Telugu and Kannada.

An investigation was opened.

