Telangana

Three children reported missing in Shamshabad 

Three children aged under 10 were reported missing from their house in Shamshabad police limits here on Thursday.

According to the complaint by Budigajangala Anjamma, a resident of Ootpally village in Shamshabad mandal, she and her husband left for daily work at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday leaving their 9-year-old daughter Varalakshmi behind. At around 6 p.m., when they returned, Varalakshmi could not be found at the house or in the village.

Local enquiries revealed that two other children next door — Mahalakshmi, 10, and her seven-year-old brother Monesh — also went missing.

According to the parents, Varalakshmi was seen in the morning, was in a red dress and white leggings. Both, Mahalakshmi and Monesh, can speak Telugu and Kannada.

An investigation was opened.


