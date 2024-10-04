ADVERTISEMENT

Three children meet watery grave

Published - October 04, 2024 10:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three children drowned in a lake (Pedda Cheruvu) in Kolthur village of Medchal while playing on Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genome Valley police identified the deceased as Balender Mani Harsha, 14, Harshvardhan, 11, and Manoj, 10, who were playing near the lake when they slipped and drowned. Following a call from a local resident, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies around 1.30 p.m.

The three were friends and lived in the same locality in Kolthur. While Harsha studied in St. Joseph School in Aliabad, Harshvardhan and Manoj studied in Kolthur Government School, Genome Valley Inspector P. Yadaiah Goud said. The three were playing in their locality since morning before they came to the lake.

Following the incident, the Genome Valley police are writing to the village Gram Panchayat requesting to erect a boundary wall around the lake to avoid such incidents, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bodies have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. A case has been booked under the Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further investigations are underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US