Three children meet watery grave

Three children drowned in a lake (Pedda Cheruvu) in Kolthur village of Medchal while playing on Friday afternoon.

Genome Valley police identified the deceased as Balender Mani Harsha, 14, Harshvardhan, 11, and Manoj, 10, who were playing near the lake when they slipped and drowned. Following a call from a local resident, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies around 1.30 p.m.

The three were friends and lived in the same locality in Kolthur. While Harsha studied in St. Joseph School in Aliabad, Harshvardhan and Manoj studied in Kolthur Government School, Genome Valley Inspector P. Yadaiah Goud said. The three were playing in their locality since morning before they came to the lake.

Following the incident, the Genome Valley police are writing to the village Gram Panchayat requesting to erect a boundary wall around the lake to avoid such incidents, the official said.

The bodies have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. A case has been booked under the Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further investigations are underway.