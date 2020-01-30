Three children drown in a tank near Warangal in Telangana

.Three school-going children died when they accidentally slipped into a tank at Gorrekunta in Geesukonda mandal here on Thursday.

According to officials, the three – Ippa Pranay (9) studying in third class, Akinepalli Ranadheer (9) in fouth class, and Barigela Nikitha (7), in second class - did not go to school as it was an optional holiday on account of Vasantha Panchami. Instead, they went to play near the tank trying to catch fish. while at it, they stepped onto the slippery steps of the tank, fell and drowned.

Warned, but return

Before the incident a passerby, who spotted the children had warned them and alerted people nearby. The kids ran away from the spot but returned to the tank. Before anybody could spot them again, they slipped and fell in the tank.

Local residents reached in large numbers, and the children’s parents who reached the spot wailed inconsolably.

Local police have registered a case, and are investigating.