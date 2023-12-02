ADVERTISEMENT

Three caught while trying to cast bogus votes

December 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Habeeb Nagar police nabbed three men while they were trying to cast bogus votes by removing the indelible ink mark during the polling for State Legislative Assembly on November 30.

The three accused, identified as Mohd Zakir, 40, Mohd Shabuddin, 28, and Ritesh Gupta, 38, were found in possession of 67 duplicate voter ID cards, two bottles of chemicals, a voter’s list, one mini-slip printing machine, petroleum jelly and toothpaste, said the police.

“They were caught from polling station number 123, which was at Government High School in Nampally. They procured voter ID cards of who were absent, deceased, and shifted out of the area of residence,” said the police. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US