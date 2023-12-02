Three caught while trying to cast bogus votes

December 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Habeeb Nagar police nabbed three men while they were trying to cast bogus votes by removing the indelible ink mark during the polling for State Legislative Assembly on November 30.

The three accused, identified as Mohd Zakir, 40, Mohd Shabuddin, 28, and Ritesh Gupta, 38, were found in possession of 67 duplicate voter ID cards, two bottles of chemicals, a voter’s list, one mini-slip printing machine, petroleum jelly and toothpaste, said the police.

“They were caught from polling station number 123, which was at Government High School in Nampally. They procured voter ID cards of who were absent, deceased, and shifted out of the area of residence,” said the police.

