Three caught taking bribe at Discom office in Hyderabad 

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested an additional assistant engineer of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and two others for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000. According to ACB, additional assistant engineer P. Prasad Babu of Chilukanagar section in Uppal sub-division demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from a contractor from Boduppal for preparing a work-estimation report and forwarding it to the higher ups for sanction. Line inspector Inapudi Srinivasa Rao mediated the act and private assistant Dasi Gowtham took the money from the complainant.
