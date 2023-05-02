Three caught taking bribe at Discom office in Hyderabad 

May 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested an additional assistant engineer of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and two others for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000. According to ACB, additional assistant engineer P. Prasad Babu of Chilukanagar section in Uppal sub-division demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from a contractor from Boduppal for preparing a work-estimation report and forwarding it to the higher ups for sanction. Line inspector Inapudi Srinivasa Rao mediated the act and private assistant Dasi Gowtham took the money from the complainant.